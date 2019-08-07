Cary police investigating death of Carolina Ale House employee as possible homicide

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body.

Cary police are investigating a woman’s death after she allegedly bought heroin as a possible homicide, according to a search warrant released Tuesday.

Virginia Sue Glasgow, 43, of Cary worked at Carolina Ale House in Raleigh. In April, her boyfriend picked her up from work. The next morning, he found her on the bathroom floor and “noted she was cold to the touch” according to a search warrant that Cary police sought to obtain access to Glasgow’s phone.

Cary police responded to her boyfriend’s 911 call at 11:25 a.m. and Glasgow was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 a.m. April 14.

A spoon, two hypodermic needles and two towelettes were found at the scene, according to the warrant.

Cary Police Officer Lillian Hamlin also “observed a substance in the toilet that did not appear to be body waste or fluid,” according to the warrant, which says police are investigating Glasgow’s death as a possible case of second-degree murder.

Glasgow’s boyfriend later told police they got home and fell asleep and that he did not see Glasgow consume the heroin, the warrant said. He said she was not on any medication and that he was was not aware of her having any medical conditions, the warrant said.

Glasgow’s autopsy was pending as of the July 19 warrant. Police are investigating the person Glasgow allegedly bought heroin from., according to the warrant.