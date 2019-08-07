Charges dropped against teen charged with killing 16-year-old found outside hospital

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a 19-year-old just two weeks after he was accused of killing another teen who was found dead in a stolen car outside Duke University Hospital.

Quantarius Williams, 19, was arrested July 22 and charged with murder in the death of Duwayne Clay Jr. and with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.

Clay, 16, was found with a gunshot wound in a stolen vehicle shortly after 12:30 a.m. May 28.

Investigators believe the fatal shooting happened in the area of Fayetteville and Timothy streets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quantarius Williams

The dismissal this week came after a grand jury voted not to indict Williams on those charges, according to court documents released Monday.

A grand jury’s duty is to hear evidence presented by a prosecutor and decide whether there is probable cause for the charge.

“Probable cause is a reasonable suspicion supported by circumstances sufficiently strong to warrant a cautious person to believe that the person accused is guilty of the offense charged,” according to a state grand jury handbook. “To pass on a bill of indictment, only two questions need be answered. First, was a crime probably committed, and second, did the defendant probably commit that crime?”

Charges could return if the evidence in the case changes or if there is probable cause to support a different charge, said Sarah Willets, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office.

Williams was released from the Durham County jail on Tuesday on $15,000 bail for four other pending charges, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 10, Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession with intend to sell and distribute marijuana, according to court documents.

Williams was found with a sawed off SKS assault rifle and 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana, according to court documents. He was released from jail on $15,000 bail that day, but was charged with two counts of failure to appear on a felony after he missed a June 9 court date, according to court documents.

A Duke University spokesman said someone drove a stolen car with Clay to the front of the hospital’s emergency department access road and then ran from the car, The News & Observer previously reported.

Clay was a student at Southern School of Engineering and Sustainability, but he withdrew in November, according to a Durham Public Schools spokesperson.