2 more charged in Mebane ABC liquor-store robbery and chase

Authorities arrested two men Wednesday they say robbed a liquor store last month and led law-enforcement officers on a cross-county chase.

Jamel Williams and Trevon Ward, both 20, were each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On July 17, the release said, they took a customer’s wallet, the cash register, and two bottles of liquor from an ABC store on U.S. 70, The News & Observer previously reported.

A witness followed a gray Chevrolet Malibu as it sped away from the store and continued until law enforcement vehicles joined the pursuit, the release said. The chase led Orange County deputies into Durham, where the Malibu crashed into a state trooper’s vehicle. The trooper was not hurt.

The police caught their first suspect, Bradford Perry Jr., 28 two days after the crime using his vehicle tag. The ABC liquor store footage shows Perry purchased mini bottles of alcohol before Williams and Ward went in and committed the robbery, according to the release.

Perry was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He also faced traffic charges along with felony flee to elude.

Perry has prior felony charges involving larceny and deadly weapons. He was found guilty once. Williams and Ward also have prior felony charges involving larceny and deadly weapons, court records show.

Williams and Ward are in the Orange County jail and will appear in court Thursday. Ward is being held on $160,000 bail and Williams is being held on $170,000. Perry is being held on $500,000 bail, WRAL reported.