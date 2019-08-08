16-year-old charged with 2018 killing of Raleigh teen in Knightdale

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Knightdale last year, CBS17 reports.

According to court documents, Elijah Caldwell was indicted May 21 with first-degree murder as well as felony conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine on Dec. 1, CBS 17 reports.

Elijah Caldwell Wake County Sheriff

Tyree Saquan Temoney, 18, of Raleigh, died of gunshot wounds at WakeMed Hospital on Dec. 1, The News & Observer previously reported.

The shooting happened on a Saturday night near Bellstone Place and Mailwood Drive in Knightdale, The N&O reported.

“It appears the victim and suspect or suspects knew each other,” the Wake County sheriff’s spokesman said at the time of the shooting.

Caldwell was previously at Wake County Juvenile Detention Center and was moved to Wake County Detention Center Wednesday. He is being held without bail, CBS17 reported.

