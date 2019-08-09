2 men charged in 2016 murder in Durham. Police searching for 1 suspect’s whereabouts.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Almost three years after Larry Donnell Owens was found fatally shot on a Durham street, Durham police have charged two men with his murder, police said Friday night.

Investigators charged Brandon Patterson, 24, and Eric Holland, 24, with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to a news release. The charges came after a grand jury handed down indictments in the case, the release said.

Larry Donnell Owens Durham Police Department

On Sept. 12, 2016, after 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of East Main and Elm streets, according to the release. Owens was found on a sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Owens was 34.

Police are searching for Patterson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Brandon Patterson Durham Police

Holland already is in jail in Forsyth County, where police say he is being held without bond on “a federal detainer.” A database with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shows Holland has been there since he was arrested May 3. No further information was available.

In 2017, Durham police put out a call for information to solve the murder — one of two that law enforcement hoped to solve, according the The News & Observer. They said information could lead to a reward.

Eric Holland Durham Police

The other case involved the fatal shooting of Jerod Long, who was killed Dec. 22, 2016, on Cherry Creek Drive. There have been no arrests in that case.