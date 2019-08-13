Crime

Raleigh police quickly catch suspect in bank robbery near Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH

Raleigh police arrested a suspect in a Capital Bank robbery Tuesday near Crabtree Valley Mall.

Just after noon, police were dispatched to Capital Bank on Edwards Mill Road. The suspect gave the teller a note. The teller complied, and the suspect left.

There were no customers at the bank, no weapons visible and no injuries, according to a news release.

The police caught the suspect on Yonkers Road but have not yet named the suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will updated as more information becomes available.

