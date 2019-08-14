Raleigh police officer charged with driving and carrying a concealed gun while drunk

Vicente Kinney Raleigh/Wake County CCBI

A Raleigh police officer was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a “strong odor of alcohol from [his] breath,” early Monday morning, court documents say.

Vicente Kinney, 25, had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.013, more than one and a half times the legal limit, when police stopped him on South Wilmington Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol. The story was first reported by CBS17.

Kinney joined the Raleigh Police Department in April 2017 as a Police Pre-Hire Recruit. He graduated from Raleigh’s police academy to become an officer in December 2017 and was promoted to First Class Officer in May 2019, according to a Raleigh Police spokesperson.

Court documents say Kinney was “polite and cooperative.”

Kinney’s driver’s license was revoked for at least 30 days, and he was released from custody upon a written promise to appear in court, according to court documents.

The Police Department said Kinney was not on duty, the vehicle was not a patrol car and the weapon he was carrying was not police-issued, but declined to comment on Kinney’s job status.

