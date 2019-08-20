Apex man holding shotgun and killed by police was shot 5 times, autopsy says

Hear the noise complaint call to Apex police on night of fatal shooting Apex police said that the fatal shooting of Stanley Edward Thompson on April 25, 2019 grew out of this noise complaint call placed to the department shortly after 10 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Apex police said that the fatal shooting of Stanley Edward Thompson on April 25, 2019 grew out of this noise complaint call placed to the department shortly after 10 p.m.

Medical examiners found five gunshot wounds on the body of an Apex man fatally shot by law enforcement in April, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.

Stanley Edward Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says.

Thompson was wounded in the right ankle, right buttock, right upper arm, left thigh and the right side of his neck, the report says.

Medical examiners received Thompson’s body with his hands secured behind him in handcuffs, the report says. It also says Thompson was carrying three shotgun shells in his pants pocket.

Four days after the April 23 shooting, Apex Police Chief John Letteney said Thompson had aimed a shotgun and walked toward officers when he was shot, The News & Observer previously reported.

Thompson, who had called police about loud music and had complained about noise before, did not fire his shotgun and no officers were injured, the chief said.

Apex police do not wear body cameras, so there is no police recording of the incident.

Multiple 911 calls

Thompson, 51, had called to report loud music coming from a car in a parking lot behind his townhome around 10 p.m. April 25.

A subsequent 911 caller told police his 22-year-old son had just been attacked by a person who had come into his parked car near the neighborhood pool and tennis courts.

When officers arrived, a police dog from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, which also sent deputies to the scene, tracked the scent of the man who had committed the alleged assault to close to the entrance of Thompson’s townhome community on White Cloud Circle, Letteney said.

Officers went door to door and when they reached Thompson’s home asked him to come out, which he refused to do, Letteney said.

When Thompson finally emerged, he was holding a shotgun with thick black smoke behind him, the chief said.

“Despite repeated commands for him to drop the weapon, he raised it up, aimed it at the officers in a threatening manner and walked towards them,” Letteney said.

Officers, including one Apex police officer, fired their weapons, striking Thompson, the chief said. He did not say how many shots were fired or how many shots struck Thompson.

Officers moved Thompson away from the fire at his door and began administering aid, but Thompson was declared dead at the scene, Letteney said.

The police officer, whose name has not been released, was placed on administrative duty, Letteney said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

2nd fatal shooting in week

The shooting was the second fatal shooting by law enforcement officers in Wake County in a week.

On April 20 a Raleigh police officer fatally shot a man at a shopping center near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and North Rogers Lane.

In a five-day report, Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said Soheil Antonio Mojarrad advanced on the officer with a knife and did not heed orders to stop and drop the weapon. An autopsy found Mojarrad was shot eight times.