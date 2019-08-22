Durham sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 teens after 100 mph chase, find guns in stolen car

2 teens arrested, guns found after high-speed stolen car chase Durham County sheriff’s deputies seized guns and ammunition after teens in a speeding stolen car led them on a chase reaching over 100 mpg on U.S. 70 and I-85 Wednesday night. A third suspect got away. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham County sheriff’s deputies seized guns and ammunition after teens in a speeding stolen car led them on a chase reaching over 100 mpg on U.S. 70 and I-85 Wednesday night. A third suspect got away.

Two teens, 14 and 15 years old, were taken into custody and a third suspect is still at-large after they led Durham sheriff’s deputies on a chase reaching speeds over 100 mph late Wednesday night.

Deputies found two handguns, ammunition, phones and cash in the car, according to a Durham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy was in the area of U.S. 70 and Miami Boulevard operating radar equipment when a black Honda Accord traveling about 20 mph over the speed limit sped by, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy turned on the patrol car lights and siren, but the driver sped north on U.S. 70, running a red light at the Lynn Road intersection, the release said.

The deputy was notified the car had been reported stolen in the city of Durham as they continued north on U.S. 70 and onto Interstate 85 South, reaching speeds over 100 mph, the release said. The Honda exited I-85 onto Avondale Drive to Roxboro Road.

The pursuit ended in 3800 block of Shaftsbury Street after the driver lost control and crashed.

Three people jumped and ran from the car. Two people, including the driver, were immediately taken into custody, but the third escaped, the release said. One person was treated for a minor injury.

Both teens, whose names were not provided in the release, were released to family members pending juvenile petitions, criminal complaints against children younger than 16.

They will be charged with felony flee/elude arrest, driving without a license, resist/obstruct a public officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun by a minor, the release said.

Wednesday night’s chase comes as violent crime in Durham was up 5.8% as of Aug. 17, according to Durham Police Department statistics, and police responded to two homicides in the city this week.

City and county law enforcement and elected leaders have announced a joint press conference Thursday afternoon but have not released details.