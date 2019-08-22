Orange County deputies on hunt for carjacking suspect near Hillsborough

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies are hunting for an armed man accused of an attempted carjacking Thursday near Hillsborough.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter at 12:21 p.m. that the attempted carjacking happened near the intersection of Davis Drive and Ode Turner Drive, which is a rural neighborhood south of Hillsborough.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood posted that the suspect fired shots and physically assaulted the victim during the attempted carjacking.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black and white shirt and white shorts. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide additional details such as the man’s estimated age, height or weight.

Deputies were asking drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information is available.