Raleigh police charge Durham man with fatal shooting on I-440 Beltline

Police charged a 23-year-old man with murder Friday after a shooting on the I-440 Beltine that caused a man to die near downtown Raleigh.

Xavier Cortez Alston of Durham was jailed without bail in connection with the shooting death on the Beltline between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road.

A second man, Raekwon Quazai Williams, 26, was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Arlo Dontel Ramsey, 44, of Durham died in the Sunday shooting. Police found him with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Hillsborough Street early Sunday morning, but officers said later he was actually shot on the Beltline. Police put out a bulletin searching for a white Chevrolet Aveo.