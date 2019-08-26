Roads closed Monday morning as Orange County authorities take bleeding man into custody

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Authorities removed a bleeding man from his car and took him to the hospital Monday morning, temporarily closing roads near the N.C. 86 and I-85 intersection, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Hillsborough police responded to a 911 call at 10:52 a.m. from a motorist who saw blood on the side of the man’s car in the N.C. 86 median between the Sheetz and Hampton Pointe Shopping Center, according to a news release. The man said he had been stabbed and asked the motorist to call 911.

Officers determined the man, who said he had a gun and threw a suicide note out the car window, had a previous injury, according to the release.

Authorities removed him from the car without injuring him further and medical personnel took him to the hospital, the release said. No one else was hurt.

The man, whose name was not released, was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in Belmont, North Carolina, according to the release.

A wrecker towed the vehicle after Monday’s incident, and officers reopened all closed roads.

The investigation is ongoing.