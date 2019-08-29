Raleigh man gets federal sentence for illegally possessing a firearm

Never been to jail? Here is what it looks like Lexington County Detention Center was built in 1975. An annex was built in 1991 and an addition was added in 1999. The center processed in and out, about 9,800 inmates in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington County Detention Center was built in 1975. An annex was built in 1991 and an addition was added in 1999. The center processed in and out, about 9,800 inmates in 2018.

A Raleigh man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to four years and nine months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Michael Antonio Gatling, 37, was charged in September with possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a firearm with a removed, altered or obliterated serial number; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He pleaded guilty May 20, to possession of a firearm by a felon, the release says.

In addition to his prison time, he will have three years of supervised release, the release says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Raleigh police responded to an anonymous tip that Gatling was selling drugs in front of a Raleigh Laundromat. When the police arrived, they found Gatling and seized a gun with a serial number that had been tampered with, 10 rounds of ammunition, six grams of marijuana and a knife from Gatling’s car, according to the release. Gatling denied owning the firearm, the release said.

Gatling previously has been convicted of rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon and drug manufacturing, among other felonies, according to court records. Felons are not allowed to possess firearms.

Gatling’s case is connected to Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together local law enforcement and the United States Attorney’s office “to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone,” according to the release.

The initiative has identified and prosecuted several felons with firearms in Raleigh, like Gatling, according to press releases from the US Attorney’s office.

Project Safe Neighborhoods is named in the report, “Felons with Firearms in Durham County,” as a potential strategy to address Durham’s gun violence, The News & Observer reported.

According to the report, of 363 arrests between 2016 and 2018 for possessing a firearm as a felon, 53% of them were dismissed.

Other solutions include monitoring gun cases in court and using social and community services to help “the most violent people.”

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.