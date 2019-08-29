Raleigh bouncer was shot to death at a ‘Pajama Party.’ Could Facebook catch a killer?

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Raleigh bouncer shot to death in June died trying to break up a fight at a pajama party advertised on Facebook and Instagram, a birthday celebration that police hope to investigate through footage posted on social media.

On June 7, officers arrived at 3632-C Capital Blvd., a rental space that had been billed as “Big — Pajama Party ABC Edition Desire Lovey Birthday Bash,” according to search warrants released Thursday.

Dana Lee Hopkins died of gunshot wounds and two more people were injured.

“Desire Lovey” was later learned to be Lovell Logan, who hosted the party and hired a promoter, warrants said.

Officers interviewed several partygoers and learned that Logan has a child with Taelyn Jiggetts, whom witnesses saw arguing with Logan and later firing shots, warrants said. Jiggetts, 20, was charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm by a felon in June.

Later, police learned through a confidential informant that “Phat Cat” and “JuJu” may have been involved, court documents said. Their identities were later learned to by Dvaudre Justice and Julius Curtis, respectively.

In July, Justice, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony probation violation. Police arrested him after a traffic stop and foot chase after someone threw a gun from the car, warrants said. Inside, police found another gun, pills, marijuana and cocaine.

Also in July, Curtis, 18, was charged with carrying a concealed gun with an altered serial number. He was indicted in Wake County courts this week on those charges and others, including littering.

Meanwhile, police sought and received search warrants in June and July to examine Justice’s and Curtis’ phones and multiple people’s social media accounts.

A GoFundMe page set up for Hopkins after his death said he had a large family, including five children.