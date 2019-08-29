Soldier from Wake County charged with sex assault on 8-year-old

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Kentucky soldier accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over two years, and have transported him to Raleigh from Ft. Campbell.

Edgar “Daniel” Magallanes was charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping and attempted statutory rape of a child, deputies said in a news release Thursday. More charges are pending.

The victim was assaulted between 2010 and 2012 while 8 to 10 years old, deputies said.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office approved his extradition from Kentucky. Magallanes is being held in the Wake County jail.

On a Facebook page, Daniel E. Magallanes said he went to East Wake High School outside Raleigh. He said goodbye to family, including a wife and baby girl, in a 2015 post, promising to “be a United states soldier, and I’ll be a better man, a more loving husband, and hopefully a hero to all my family. “