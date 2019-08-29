Crime
Soldier from Wake County charged with sex assault on 8-year-old
Wake County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Kentucky soldier accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over two years, and have transported him to Raleigh from Ft. Campbell.
Edgar “Daniel” Magallanes was charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping and attempted statutory rape of a child, deputies said in a news release Thursday. More charges are pending.
The victim was assaulted between 2010 and 2012 while 8 to 10 years old, deputies said.
The Wake County District Attorney’s Office approved his extradition from Kentucky. Magallanes is being held in the Wake County jail.
On a Facebook page, Daniel E. Magallanes said he went to East Wake High School outside Raleigh. He said goodbye to family, including a wife and baby girl, in a 2015 post, promising to “be a United states soldier, and I’ll be a better man, a more loving husband, and hopefully a hero to all my family. “
