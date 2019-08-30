More than $33,000 taken from disabled, elderly woman in Raleigh

Police have charged a 42-year-old Raleigh woman with taking more than $33,000 from a disabled elderly woman’s bank and credit card accounts in Virginia.

Teresa Marie Lydon of 4708 Dillingham Court was arrested on charges of exploiting a disabled/elderly person’s trust and obtaining property by false pretenses, court records said. She was being held in the Wake County jail Friday with her bail set at $10,000.

Lydon got power of attorney over the woman’s bank account and transferred more than $21,000 to a new account, which she spent on herself, according to her arrest warrant. More than $11,000 came out of the victim’s Visa account. Lynchburg Adult Protective Services was listed as a witness in the case.

In July, Lydon was charged with attempting to obtain prescription medications, jail records said. In 2017, she was charged with attempting to obtain controlled substances by forgery or fraud.

