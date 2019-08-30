‘There was a mistake’: Man accused of peeping at toddler leaves Chapel Hill hospital

A man accused of peeping at a toddler in Fayetteville left UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill before returning to police custody Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. cseward@newsobserver.com

Fayetteville police say a man accused of peeping at a toddler was back in custody Friday after leaving UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Steven Michael Dunning was running out the 2-year-old’s bedroom door in Fayetteville on Thursday when the child’s father, Gleisen Lara, caught him and beat him up, reported ABC11 , The News & Observer’s media partner.

“He just took my piece of mind that I had in my community and my family,” Lara told the news station. “My wife cannot sleep. My kids are in danger.”

Dunning was transported from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill due to his injuries, ABC11 reported.

A hospital spokesman said he could not comment on the incident Friday.

“Due to patient privacy laws (HIPAA), we cannot confirm or comment on a patient’s status without the permission of that patient,” UNC Medical Center spokesman Phil Bridges said in an email to The News & Observer.

Fayetteville Assistant Police Chief James Nolette said his department was “very surprised” to learn Dunning had been released, ABC11 reported.

An officer was with Dunning at Cape Fear but not at UNC, he told the news station.

”There was a mistake; there was an issue as to how this subject was released from the hospital without us knowing,” he said.

Dunning is the second criminal suspect to leave UNC Medical Center since an accused home invader, cut by an 11-year-old with a machete, was released instead of turned in to the police in June.