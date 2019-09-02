Body of a 22-year-old found in a Fuquay-Varina parking lot

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating a body that was found in a Kohl’s parking lot in Fuquay-Varina Monday morning.

The body of the 22-year-old was found at about 8 a.m., according to Fuquay-Varina police. He was found on the block of 640 Lakestone Commons Avenue where a firearm was also located, WRAL first reported. There was also a firearm at the scene.

Police are calling it a suspicious death and are waiting for an autopsy, according to WRAL.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated once more information is available.

