Crime
Raleigh police officer attacked with tree branch to face
Police charged a 31-year-old man Thursday with hitting a Raleigh officer in the face with a 14-inch tree branch.
The officer, S.T. Henry, had cuts on the face and neck, Wake County court records said.
Raleigh police were investigating damage to a 2008 Volvo when the officer was attacked, according to arrest warrants. The car had $200 in damage.
Bobby James Woodlief was charged with resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and assault injuring a law officer, which is a felony.
He was jailed with his bail on the charges set at a combined $21,000.
