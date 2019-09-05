Crime

Raleigh police officer attacked with tree branch to face

Police charged a 31-year-old man Thursday with hitting a Raleigh officer in the face with a 14-inch tree branch.

The officer, S.T. Henry, had cuts on the face and neck, Wake County court records said.

Raleigh police were investigating damage to a 2008 Volvo when the officer was attacked, according to arrest warrants. The car had $200 in damage.

Woodlief

Bobby James Woodlief was charged with resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and assault injuring a law officer, which is a felony.

He was jailed with his bail on the charges set at a combined $21,000.

