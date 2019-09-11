Will judge toss evidence in Durham’s dog-leash murder case? Hearing starts today.

Search warrants reveal details into investigation of death of Durham man The death of a Durham man, William “Bill” Bishop, whose son said he was found him unresponsive with a dog leash around his neck has been ruled a homicide, according to N.C. Medical Examiner’s report. (No audio) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The death of a Durham man, William “Bill” Bishop, whose son said he was found him unresponsive with a dog leash around his neck has been ruled a homicide, according to N.C. Medical Examiner’s report. (No audio)

The teen charged with killing his wealthy father with a dog leash is asking a judge to throw out most of the evidence in the case, claiming the lead investigator lied to get it.

The court filing on behalf of 17-year-old Alexander Bishop says a Durham police investigator intentionally misrepresented a document to claim more than $460,000 worth of gold bars was missing from his father’s estate.

Instead, the filing states, Bishop’s father sold the gold and police used the invoice from the sale to insinuate the gold played a role in William Bishop’s death.

Misstatements about the gold and other items led to police being improperly granted access to the family’s house, computers, cell phones, school and bank records, according to the filing.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson is scheduled to hear arguments and potentially rule on the evidence in a hearing set to start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The hearing could last through Thursday.

The motions filed by Bishop seek to:

▪ Exclude evidence obtained through about 15 search warrants. Bishop argues the search warrant applications sought by a Durham Investigator T. Huelsman “are intentionally false or made in reckless disregard of the truth.”

▪ Exclude Bishop’s statements the night of his father was found unresponsive. The motion argues that officials prevented the teen’s mother, Sharon Bishop, from entering the house or speaking to her son while police and others questioned him. It also says officials didn’t advise Bishop of his rights to stay silent, have a parent present and consult with an attorney.

The motion also seeks to have any evidence collected as a result of those statements excluded.

Alexander Bishop’s 911 call

On April 18, 2018, Alexander Bishop, then 16, called 911 from his father’s home on Dover Road.

“I think my Dad is dead,” he said. “I think my dog got his leash wrapped around my Dad’s throat.”

When police and paramedics arrived, 59-year-old William “Bill” Bishop didn’t have a pulse but was warm to the touch, according to court documents.

He was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he died three days later.

Huelsman began to investigate the suspicious death on April 24, 2018, according to court documents.

Search warrants focus on missing gold

The police investigation surfaced publicly in search warrants sought by Huelsman. In general, search warrants become public documents after they are executed and returned to the courthouse.

In warrants seeking access to the Bishop family’s homes, bank records, safe, cell phones and other items, Huelsman mentions gold bars worth more than $460,000 and describes a purchase order found in Bill Bishop’s home office.

“Part of the paperwork seized included a purchase order of 20, 10 ounce gold bars and five 32.15 ounce gold bars totaling $462,773.30,” states an August 2018 search warrant. “At this time, it is unknown where the gold bars or other valuables belonging to William Bishop’s estate are located.”

“I believe Sharon and Alexander Bishop obtained the gold from the Liberty Safe in William Bishop’s home on 4/20/2018,” a January 2019 warrant states.

But Alexander Bishop’s attorney, Allyn Sharp, contends in the motions filed in April 2019 that the purchase order records the gold being sold to a buyer named “Eric” and shipped to Tampa-based precious metals dealer Gainesville Coins.

“The purchase order clearly shows that on August 26, 2016, William Bishop sold twenty 10-ounce gold bars and five 32.15-ounce gold bars with payment method being bank wire with the total amount paid and wired to William Bishop being $462,773.30,” the filing states.

A filing on behalf of Alexander Bishop, who is charged with killing his father, contends this purchase order is the document that Durham police have cited in search warrants that indicate more than $460,000 in gold bars are missing from Bill Bishop’s estate.

What did Alexander Bishop say?

The motions also argue the warrants mischaracterize what Alexander Bishop told emergency officials after his father was found unresponsive.

“Alexander told officers on scene that he felt relieved that his father was gone, explaining that he had been emotionally abused his entire life,” a warrant states. “Alexander told officers that he was extremely fearful for what his father would do if he survived.”

Sharp’s filing says body-worn cameras show Alexander Bishop asked “How should I be feeling right now?” and said he was afraid what his father might do because he had left the leash on the dog.

Homicide or heart attack?

The North Carolina state medical examiner ruled Bill Bishop’s death a homicide and said he died from strangulation.

But a Greenville pathologist hired by Bishop’s family cast doubt on that ruling, The News & Observer reported.

Bob Idol, an attorney representing Bishop’s sons in estate-related matters, has said the family believes Bishop died from a heart attack.

Alexander Bishop was indicted by a grand jury Feb. 18 on a charge of first-degree murder. He was arrested four days later and was released Feb. 25 from jail on an unsecured bond.

About Bill Bishop

Bishop was a prominent Florida developer who moved to the Triangle in 2008 to get a doctorate at UNC-Chapel Hill. He was worth about $5.5 million in 2017.

His divorce from Alexander’s mother, Sharon Bishop, was finalized about two weeks before he was found unresponsive, according to court documents.

Court documents reveal tension between Bishop’s girlfriend and his ex-wife and two sons.

Julie Seel, whom police described as Bill Bishop’s girlfriend, has provided statements to police and questioned Alexander and his mother’s actions since Bill Bishop’s death, according to court documents.

In estate filings, Bishop’s sons have questioned Seel’s relationship with their father.