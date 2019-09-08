Durham police seek help solving hit-and-run that left man with serious injuries

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a Saturday night hit-and-run.

A person driving a dark gray sedan was traveling east on Holloway Street near U.S. 70 at 9:15 p.m. Saturday when it struck 55-year-old Manuel Sanchez, leaving him hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the sedan is likely missing a headlight and turn signal on the driver’s side. Judging from evidence found at the scene, police also think the sedan has had previous external repairs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham police’s Traffic Services Unit at 919-560-4935 ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. The identity of callers will not be revealed.