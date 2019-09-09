Man accused of stabbing wife, 3 children in Raleigh arrested in Rocky Mount

Four family members hurt in Wake County stabbing The Wake County Sheriff's Office arrested Carl Barkley and charged him with stabbing his wife and three children Sunday night leaving two in critical condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wake County Sheriff's Office arrested Carl Barkley and charged him with stabbing his wife and three children Sunday night leaving two in critical condition.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies charged a 54-year-old man Monday with stabbing his wife and three children, leaving two of them critically injured.

Carl Barkley has been jailed on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. No bail has set.

Deputies arrived at the 5900 block of Gamble Drive in Southeast Raleigh at roughly 10 p.m. Sunday, spokesman Eric Curry said in a news release. The first deputy on the scene found one of the children bleeding from stab wound. Barkley’s wife and two other children fled to a house on nearby Franks Drive, but they were also stabbed in the attack.

It took several hours to find Barkley, who had fled the scene, Curry said. Deputies later received a tip that he had checked himself into Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount and arranged for his transport.

Deputies reported Brenda Barkely, 53, in stable condition; Adonis Barkley, 23, in stable condition, and both Aali Barkley, 22, and Aaron Barkley, 16, in critical condition.

In 2013, Barkley was convicted on a 2011 charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony, and a 2009 charge of assault with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor, according to the N.C. Department of Correction website.

He served roughly 11 months in prison.

Carl Barkley CCBI

Efforts to reach the Sheriff’s Office for additional details have been unsuccessful Monday morning.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.