Hillsborough man is accused of shooting friend in the face

A man accused of shooting his longtime friend in the face was arrested Saturday at the airport in Greensboro, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Jermaine Andrew Ramsey, 36, of Durham, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the news release stated.

He is accused of shooting Hillsborough resident Jarrid Brooks, 42, during an argument early on the morning of Sept. 5 on Rencher Street.

Brooks is recovering from a .40-caliber gunshot wound to the face, Sheriff’s Office investigators reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted local authorities after the shooting that Ramsey had booked a flight out of Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro to LaGuardia Airport in New York, the news release said.

Ramsey was arrested at the Greensboro airport Saturday afternoon and is being held in the Guilford County jail under a $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in an Orange County court in Hillsborough Oct. 7.