Durham police investigating homicide after man shot Thursday morning

A man died in Durham on Thursday, September 12, 2019, after being shot and taken to the hospital by family. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Thursday morning.

Around 12:24 a.m. the Durham Police Department received a report of someone shot at 2903 Bainbridge Drive, according to a Durham police watch commander.

The address is in Triangle Place, an apartment complex, according to The News & Observer’s news gathering partner ABC11.

The man was transported by his family to a local hospital, where he later died.

