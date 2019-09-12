Crime
Durham police investigating homicide after man shot Thursday morning
Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Thursday morning.
Around 12:24 a.m. the Durham Police Department received a report of someone shot at 2903 Bainbridge Drive, according to a Durham police watch commander.
The address is in Triangle Place, an apartment complex, according to The News & Observer’s news gathering partner ABC11.
The man was transported by his family to a local hospital, where he later died.
