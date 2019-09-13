Raleigh investment adviser compared to Bernie Madoff gets 40 years in prison for fraud

Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme Charles Ponzi didn’t invent his eponymous pyramid scheme — but he lent star power to one of the oldest scams in the book. He also believed that his plan could have become a legitimate business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charles Ponzi didn’t invent his eponymous pyramid scheme — but he lent star power to one of the oldest scams in the book. He also believed that his plan could have become a legitimate business.

Stephen Condon Peters, the Raleigh investment adviser whose fraud conviction drew comparisons to Bernie Madoff, was sentenced Friday to 40 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge James Devers read a list of Peters’ victims out loud, then called his level of obstruction of justice “unprecented” in his 15 years on the bench.

“And it’s not even close,” Devers said. “Each of these victims is a real human victim. ... People who quietly get up every day, go to work and save and dream.”

He will have to pay restitution to his victims, unspecified as yet.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In 2017, federal agents charged the VisionQuest founder with a operating a scheme that robbed investors of roughly $15 million. At the time, their indictment listed multiple items Peters might have to forfeit, including three horses named Cartagena, Princess and Hugo Boss.

That indictment charged Peters with investment adviser fraud, wire fraud and several other counts. Another indictment in 2018 added aggravated identity theft and concealing documents during a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, among others.

During trial in U.S. District Court in Raleigh earlier this year, jurors heard evidence that Peters sold promissory notes and guaranteed an 8% or 9% annual return over five years. He offered the deal as a low-risk investment in revenue-generating businesses.

Instead, U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon said in a June news release, Peters stole much of the money as part of a Ponzi scheme, forging documents to throw off investigators with the SEC. He fabricated client balance sheets, wealth management contracts, business activity disclosures and internal compliance memoranda.