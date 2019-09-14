Two arrested after shooting a man and trying to steal his car at a Sheetz, police say

Two people were arrested Friday night after they shot a man and attempted to steal his car at a gas pump outside a Sheetz store in Fuquay-Varina, police say. Police are still searching for the third suspect.

Larrodda Denis Sims, 24, and Demetrius Darrel Reid, 27, were charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Larrodda Denis Sims, 24, and Demetrius Darrel Reid, 27, were charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Both suspects are from Durham and are being held in the Wake County Detention Facility.

Fuquay-Varina Police said they also have warrants out for Damian Wayne Watson, 19, of Henderson, for the same charges.

The 55-year-old victim had non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting and attempted carjacking on Sept. 6, police said. The man refused to surrender his car when the three suspects pulled up next to him in a gray Nissan truck. He was treated and released from medical care earlier this week.

The stolen truck used in the crime was recovered, processed for evidence and was returned to the victim, police said.

Fuquay-Varina police are searching for a Nissan truck with an Oak Island sticker in connection with a Friday robbery at a Sheetz station on North Main Street. Fuquay-Varina police

The Durham Police Department, Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification, Holly Springs Police Department, Apex Police Department, Raleigh Police Department and Wake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they expect further charges.