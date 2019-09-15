A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in domestic shooting in Rolesville

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a domestic shooting in Rolesville Saturday night.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at a home on the 6500 block of Sunset Manor Drive around 9:30 p.m. near Rolesville High School.

Witnesses told police the man ran to a neighbor’s house for help and was rushed to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. The woman was found dead in the home.

Police said the shooting was domestic in nature, but a motive has not been determined.