Durham police investigating homicide after woman shot Sunday. Violent crime up 6.8%.

Durham police are investigating the death of a woman in east Durham as a homicide.

Nikki Bazemore, 32, was found unresponsive in the 3100 block of Hursey Street near the wood line at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. She appeared to have been shot, according to a press release.

There had been 27 homicides in Durham as of Sept. 7, according to the Police Department website.

Overall reported violent crime — aggravated assault, robbery, rape and homicide — was up 6.8% from the previous year at that time.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.