Durham teen charged with two shootings in two weeks

A Durham teen was arrested and charged Thursday with shooting two people in two separate incidents during the past two weeks.

Savon Dunston, 18, of Durham, is charged with shooting a 17-year-old woman in the leg on the 3600 block of Wiggins Street on Sept 8, according to a Durham Police department news release. The victim and Dunston are acquaintances, according to investigators.

Six days later, officers responding to a shooting call around 1 a.m. found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road, the release said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force found Dunston in Chapel Hill. Investigators confiscated several firearms during the arrest.

Dunston has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $50,000 bail.

Last year 204 people were shot in Durham, according to a report by the Durham County Criminal Justice Resource Center.

Last month, after the fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year old Z’yon Person, Police Chief C.J. Davis said most of the city’s shootings are tied to personal disputes, domestic violence and gang violence.

“The proliferation of gun violence on the streets of Durham has been our greatest challenge,” she said.