Durham police investigating homicide of 21-year-old man after weekend shooting

Police are investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old man who was shot over the weekend died.

Josue Marlin Portillo died Monday, according to police.

Police had found him lying unconscious inside an apartment on the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed at this time. as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

There were 28 homicides in Durham as of Sept. 14, up from 22 last year at that time and 14 the year before that.

The city averaged 31 total homicides a year from 2014-18, according to the Durham Police Department website.