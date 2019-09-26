Crime
Man charged with raping woman and striking police car in Raleigh, warrants say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A Wendell man was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and raping a woman in Raleigh.
Mario Lee Meadows, 31, faces charges of second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forced sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, fleeing to elude arrest and a hit and run.
Raleigh police responded to a reported kidnapping on Brigadoon Drive near Centennial Campus.
A man was reported to have “grabbed” a woman by her backpack and pulled her into his red SUV, according to search warrants.
When the vehicle was found, the driver fled, almost hitting three officers and striking one police vehicle, the search warrant said.
The driver was apprehended again and detained on Avent Ferry Road.
The 34-year-old woman told police she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted, according to the warrant.
Meadows said he was texting the woman before the alleged kidnapping, but the woman said she did not know him, according to the warrants.
Raleigh police have obtained search warrants for Meadows’ phone, car and DNA and are continuing to investigate.
Comments