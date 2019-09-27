Durham investigating man’s homicide on Fayetteville Street

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Durham Police are investigating a homicide on Fayetteville Street near Old Fayetteville Street, police said Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 8:20 p.m., according to a news release. They found an adult male in a parking lot who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not identify any suspects or the circumstances around the shooting, but said no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at 919-560-4440, ext. 29332, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

There were 29 homicides in Durham as of Sept. 24, up from 22 last year at that time and 14 the year before that.