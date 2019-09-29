Overnight fire kills bedridden 71-year-old woman in northeast Raleigh

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A house fire in northeast Raleigh left one person dead early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at around 1 a.m., killing a bedridden 71-year-old woman, according to a statement from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The victim’s son had gone out to a shed behind the house when he smelled something burning and noticed smoke coming from the house, the department said.

He told deputies he called 911 from a neighbor’s house before trying to extinguish the fire, but the smoke forced him out, according to the release.

Sheriff’s Office investigators and the City County Bureau of Identification are continuing to gather information about the case.