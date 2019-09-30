7-year-old girl shot twice in Southeast Raleigh cul de sac

7-year-old girl shot in Southeast Raleigh cul de sac Raleigh police are investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Southeast Raleigh. She was outside her house on Herndon Village Way Sunday night and transported to WakeMed with injuries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh police are investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Southeast Raleigh. She was outside her house on Herndon Village Way Sunday night and transported to WakeMed with injuries.

A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot twice outside her house in Southeast Raleigh, police said.

Officers responded to a call in the 2800 block of Herndon Village Way, near the intersection of Cross Link and Garner roads, where the girl was a bystander at the shooting.

Multiple media outlets reported she was shot in the back and arm while in her neighborhood cul de sac.

She was taken to WakeMed with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

