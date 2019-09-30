Police charge man with rape in Chapel Hill parking deck

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Chapel Hill police charged a Raleigh man with rape Monday after the sexual assault was reported in the parking deck of Shortbread Lofts earlier this month.

Vernon Lamont Reed, 46, was charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and kidnapping, according to a press release from the Town of Chapel Hill.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. on Sept. 13, at 333 W. Rosemary St. in downtown Chapel Hill, according to a previous news release. The off-campus housing is north of Franklin Street and less than a mile from campus.

Following the report, police increased patrols in the downtown area, The News & Observer previously reported. Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue also said he had been in communication with UNC Police Chief David Perry, with the campus police supplementing patrols, The N&O reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chapel Hill police said community tips helped them identify the suspect.

“We would like to thank the community for the many tips that we’ve received in this very difficult case,” Blue said in the release. “And our investigators have worked around the clock for more than two weeks to run those tips down. The tips, the immense amount of community interest in this case, and the hard work of our investigations team are what have led us to the arrest today.”

Reed is being held in Orange County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance will be Oct. 1.