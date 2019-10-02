Recognize these cars? Raleigh police are asking for help in weekend shooting.

SHARE COPY LINK

Raleigh police released photos Wednesday of three cars they think are tied to a weekend shooting.

A gunshot victim had serious, but not life-threatening injuries when he checked into WakeMed Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Milburnie Road in East Raleigh at 2:50 p.m. the same day.

Police have identified three vehicles they think were involved the incident: a blue van, two gray sedans (one with front-end damage). Police do not know who the occupants were and are seeking assistance.

There was an unrelated homicide off of Milburnie Road in March, The News & Observer previously reported. There have been 20 homicides in Raleigh in 2019.

There were two shootings on Sunday, including the one on Milburnie Road and one on Herndon Village Way. As of Sunday there had been 75 non-fatal shootings and 12 fatal shootings this year, according to Raleigh police.

Police ask that anyone who might have any information call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org to call or text.

