Teen driver charged after fatally striking Cary woman taking out trash

A teen was charged Thursday in the death of a Cary woman after he fatally struck her with his SUV.

Jax Aiden Fuller, 16, of Cary was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving and failure to maintain lane control, according to a press release from the Town of Cary.

The 51-year-old woman, Sandra Verastegui, was struck after she had taken out the trash, according to neighbors.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. Monday when Fuller’s Ford Escape rounded a curve in the 1000 block of Castalia Drive, according to the police. Fuller and a 16-year-old passenger remained on the scene.

If convicted, Fuller could face a maximum of 150 days in prison for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to the release.

He is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.