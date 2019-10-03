Police charge man with murder for Durham stabbing death in April

SHARE COPY LINK

A Durham man was charged with murder Thursday for a stabbing in South Durham in April, according to a release from Durham police.

Joshua Taybron, 31, is accused of stabbing 58-year-old John Kenneth Mason the night of April 28 near the intersection of South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road.

Mason had been stabbed multiple times, police say. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said in April.

Thursday, police arrested Taybron at the Wake County Courthouse in Raleigh, where he had a scheduled court appearance for an unrelated case: assault on a female, according to court records. He is also awaiting court dates in Durham for felony larceny and breaking and entering, according to records.

Taybron is being held in Wake County Detention Center on no bond.

As of Sept. 28, there have been 32 homicides in Durham. There were 23 homicides at the same time last year. That is a 39% increase, according to Durham police statistics.