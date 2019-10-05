Men spent $350 in fake bills at Family Dollar. Clayton police need help to find them.

SHARE COPY LINK

Clayton police are asking for the public’s help apprehending two men suspected of passing fake $50 bills recently at a Family Dollar.

The men bought toilet paper and other items at the store on U.S. 70 just after 9 p.m. Sept. 28, police reported Saturday on the department’s Facebook page. Police said the men also reloaded game cards, spending about $350 in counterfeit bills.

Police think the men may be passing the bills at other locations, they said. The store’s cashiers did not check the bills to see if they were fake, which is the usual process for large bills, police said.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit bills or the suspects can call Detective Pat Millar at 919-550-5341 or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.