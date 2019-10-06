Wake County men charged with having $2,100 in fake bills at Raleigh gaming business

SHARE COPY LINK

Three men were arrested Saturday after being accused of trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills at a Raleigh sweepstakes business.

Raleigh police and Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported the men took 21 counterfeit $100 bills to the Grand Riviera sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road and loaded the counterfeit money into a gaming table. They then cashed out the money and got credit, officials reported. All of the fake bills had the same serial numbers, they said.

Ira Jacob Davis, 20, of Knightdale, is charged with felony possession of three fake $100 bills.

Jonathan Arthur Shiloh, 28, of Raleigh, is charged with felony possession of four fake $100 bills.

Kenneth Wayne Goode Jr., 24, of Smithfield, is charged with felony possession of 14 counterfeit $100 bills and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Wake County jail and court reports show Shiloh and Davis also are charged with two felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony first-degree burglary in connection with a different crime in Wilson County.

Shiloh is in jail under a $410,000 secured bond, records show. Davis is in jail under a $310,000 secured bond.

Goode, who also is accused of violating his parole, is being held without bond. N.C. Department of Corrections records show Goode was released from jail in July after serving six months for a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He previously was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, records show.

All three men are scheduled to appear in a Wake County District Court on Monday.

Fake $50 bills in Clayton

The Wake County charges came on the heels of a Clayton Police Department request Saturday for information about two men suspected of passing counterfeit $50 bills recently at a Family Dollar.

The men in that case are accused of buying toilet paper and other items at the store on U.S. 70 just after 9 p.m. Sept. 28, police reported. The men also reloaded game cards, spending about $350 in counterfeit bills, police said.

It is unknown if the Raleigh and Clayton cases are related.

Anyone with information about that case can call Detective Pat Millar at 919-550-5341 or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.