Uber driver injured in head after shooting in East Raleigh

Police are investigating a shooting that injured an Uber driver in East Raleigh early Monday.

The shooting happened around 2 a..m. near New Bern Avenue and Hill Street, a few blocks south of St. Augustine’s University.

The injuries to the victim, described on a police report as a 53-year-old Raleigh woman, were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver is heard crying on a 911 call.

“Somebody shot me! ... I’m bleeding,” the caller says, sobbing heavily.

She says she was dropping off a passenger when shots were fired into her car and the passenger walked away. She says she is bleeding from her head.

As of Sept. 30, there had been 87 shootings in Raleigh: 75 non-fatal shootings and 12 fatal shootings, according to police..