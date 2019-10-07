Police seeking teen charged with murder in Durham drive-by shooting

SHARE COPY LINK

Durham police are searching for a teen being charged with murder after an August shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Joel Bryan McDonald, 18, faces a murder charge in the August 15 shooting death of Robert Darrell Taylor Jr. on University Drive. McDonald hadn’t been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of University Drive and Hill Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

Taylor, 22, was driving on University Drive when shots were fired at his vehicle from a passing vehicle, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information on McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to call 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

There were 28 homicides in Durham as of Sept. 14, up from 22 last year at that time and 14 the year before that.

The city averaged 31 total homicides a year from 2014-18, according to the Durham Police Department website.