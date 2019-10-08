Durham police seeking suspect in hit-and-run that fatally pinned woman between cars

SHARE COPY LINK

Durham police investigators are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that fatally pinned a woman between two cars Sept. 30.

Martir Maldonado, 31, of Durham is wanted on one count of felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and one count of failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, according to a news release.

Danielle Noel, 30, of Durham was standing behind her 2000 Chevrolet Blazer on U.S. 15-501 North near Cornwallis Road when she was struck by a 1998 maroon Honda Accord, a preliminary investigation found. The Accord left the scene.

The investigation showed the Blazer had a mechanical failure and was stopped with its hazard lights activated in the right travel lane of northbound U.S. 15-501, The News & Observer has previously reported. Noel was standing behind the Blazer when the Accord struck her and then her vehicle, fatally pinning her between the two vehicles.

Police ask that anyone who might know where Maldonado is call them at 919-560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.