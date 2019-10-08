Police investigating shooting outside Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

SHARE COPY LINK

A suspect was arrested after an attempted robbery and shooting in Crabtree Valley Mall’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. After the attempted robbery, the suspect fired a shot at a car leaving the scene, according to multiple media outlets.

A nearby Raleigh police officer on patrol caught and arrested the suspect, police said.

The suspect has not yet been named.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Crabtree Valley Mall is leading the investigation of the incident, reported WRAL.

There were 87 shootings in Raleigh with 75 non-fatal and 12 fatal as of Sept. 30, according to the police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.