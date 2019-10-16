Former Beaverdam Elementary School teacher charged with ‘forcible fondling’ children

SHARE COPY LINK

Raleigh police arrested an elementary school teacher for allegedly performing sexual acts with a child, according to a release.

Peter Moody, 39, of Knightdale, was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child in connection with incidents that occurred at Beaverdam Elementary School on Tarheel Club Road the release says.

The incident allegedly involved “forcible fondling,” according to Raleigh police At his first court appearance Wednesday, the prosecutor said he is accused of rubbing his genitals against two fifth-grade girls. The prosecutor also said he is accused of telling students that he was going to hook up with them when they turned 18.

Moody was hired by Beaverdam Elementary School August 2017 and he resigned Aug. 13, 2019, according to Beaverdam Elementary School.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Principal Marion Evans said in an email to parents: “This is disheartening news for the Beaverdam community. I understand that students and families will experience a wide range of emotions. The trust you place in your teachers is sacred, and we do not and will not tolerate any violation of that trust.”

Moody appears to have no prior criminal record in North Carolina.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on $150,000 bail.