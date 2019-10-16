Raleigh police arrest man in shooting that grazed Uber driver’s head

SHARE COPY LINK

Raleigh police charged a 25-year-old man Wednesday with shooting into a car driven by an Uber driver, an incident that left the driver with injuries to her head, according to a news release.

Adam Daquan Jones, 25, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill.

On Oct. 7 around 2 a.m., Uber driver Maimuna Jeng stopped her car on Hill Street between New Bern Avenue and Boyer Street at the passenger’s request, police say.

Police say Jones approached the the passenger side of the car. After talking with the passenger, police say Jones began shooting into the car. One of the bullets grazed Jeng’s head, according to the release.

Jeng drove away from the scene and called police. Emergency responders arrived, and she was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jones is being held on $300,000 secured bond in Wake County Detention Center.

Police have not identified the passenger in the car.