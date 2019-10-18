3 NC State Fair employees face drug charges, sheriff’s office says

Three North Carolina State Fair employees were arrested on drug charges Thursday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The N.C. State Fair opened Thursday and continues through Nov. 27.

The following were arrested and charged, according to the sheriff’s office:

▪ Miguel Gonzalez, 40, of Massachusetts, with felony possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

▪ Jonathan Christen, 30, of Florida, felony possession of marijuana.

▪ Bridgette Brewer, 34, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Her residence is unknown.

▪ Alayah Pearson, 19, was cited for being in possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office did not say where the employees work at the fair.

Deputies also cited two minors with underage drinking, the sheriff’s office said. They were at the fair to take part in a contest.