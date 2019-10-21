4 men charged in Durham teen’s death, and police are looking for a 5th

Four men have been arrested and police are looking for a fifth in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Zykari Rhone last year on Dowd Street.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 600 block of Dowd Street around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 2018, and found Rhone lying outside. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Ricky Shyiem Kashan Barfield, Ortez Lavelle Richardson, Robert Louis Pridgen Jr. and Troy Lekemn Howard, were indicted on murder and other charges Aug. 19.

Police are trying to identify a fifth person involved in this case. Police said the suspect is a thin black male wearing braces. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, had a light mustache and low-cut hair at the time of the shooting.

Rhone knew the men charged with killing him, police said.

▪ Barfield, 25, was arrested Aug. 21 on charges of murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was charged with a felony probation violation in September.

Ricky Shyiem Kashan Barfield

▪ Pridgen, 28, was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation.

Robert Louis Pridgen Jr.

▪ Richardson, 25, was arrested Oct. 11 on charges of murder, possession of a stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor larceny.

Ortez Lavelle Richardson

▪ Howard, 18, was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of murder and failure to appear in court on an earlier felony drug charge.

Troy Lakemn Howard

All four men have been placed in the Durham County jail without bail.

Over the summer, Shatocka Carlton, Rhone’s mother, expressed concern about the investigation and the lack of information or progress, The News & Observer has previously reported.

Carlton said she had read Facebook comments about Rhone’s shooting and knew of a witness who would come forward if his family could be protected.

Rhone played drums in his Hillside High School marching band, rode dirt bikes and skateboards and was interested in horseback riding, his mother said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Tony Huelsman at 919-560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers don’t have to identify themselves.