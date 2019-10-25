Durham police charge man with murder after body found in Dodge Durango

Elvin Fernando Lara

Durham police have charged a 28-year-old with the murder of a man found dead inside an SUV on East Geer Street in June.

Elvin Fernando Lara, 28, was arrested in Havelock and charged with the murder of Marco Antonio Estrada-Sandoval, 42, according to Durham police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of East Geer Street around 9 a.m. June 4 and found Estrada-Sandoval dead inside a Dodge Durango.

Lara and Estrada-Sandoval knew each other, according to police.

Lara, who isn’t eligible for bail, is being held at the New Hanover County jail.

Anyone with information should call Investigator C. Brinkley at 919 -560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.