Durham 6-year-old and his mother killed, 2 others hurt in Saturday accident

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Durham 6-year-old and his mother were killed Saturday morning in a crash on N.C. 98 that injured two others.

The victims were identified as Julie Abraham, 41, and Nicholas Abraham, 6, the State Highway Patrol told ABC11, the News & Observer’s news media partner.

Highway Patrol told ABC11 the accident happened shortly before noon when a vehicle traveling north on Moores Pond Road failed to yield the right of way. That vehicle was then hit by another vehicle traveling westbound on N.C. 98.

Witnesses told ABC11 Julie and Nicholas Abraham were in the backseat of the car. The Highway Patrol said the driver was Julie’s husband and Nicholas’ father.

The Highway Patrol also said a pregnant passenger in the other car was transported to WakeMed.